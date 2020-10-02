Tribal jjirga held to promote religious harmony in Kohat Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A grand tribal jirga was held on Thursday to to promote religious harmony, tolerance and unity.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi , Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Ziaullah Bangash, representatives of the provincial and national assemblies of Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai agencies, deputy commissioners of the three districts, 117 Brigade commander Brigadier Shehzad, regional police officers, and Shia and Sunni leaders attended the jirga.

The tribal jirga agreed to work together to promote peace, religious tolerance and unity in accordance with Pashton's traditions.

It was also agreed that all parties would ensure respect for each other's religious beliefs and ideologies and thwart the enemy's conspiracy to fuel sectarian divide in the country.

It was also agreed that those involved in the recent incidents of killing would be arrested and no individual or group would be allowed to label these incidents as sectarian.

In the event of an incident, the elders and religious leaders will work with the administration officials to resolve the issue peacefully.