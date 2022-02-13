Tribal leader among 6 died, 2 injured in Surab accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Six people including a tribal leader, four women and a man died while two others including a child and a woman received injuries in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Surab area of Kalat district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound car carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way when it hit a trailer after the driver of the car did not control it due to over speeding.

As a result, a former councilor, tribal leader Muhammad Anwar along with four women and a driver died on the spot and a woman and child suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.