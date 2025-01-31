Tribal leader congratulates Nazar Muhammad on his election as provincial Vice President BUJ

Tribal leader Mir Sanaullah Khan Rakhshani congratulated Nazar Muhammad on his election as the newly elected provincial Vice President of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ). He congratulated him on his visit to the APP Bureau office here Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Tribal leader Mir Sanaullah Khan Rakhshani congratulated Nazar Muhammad on his election as the newly elected provincial Vice President of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ). He congratulated him on his visit to the APP Bureau office here Friday.

Mir Sanaullah Khan Rakhshani said that Nazar Muhammad’s social and journalistic services were not hidden from anyone and had played an important role in highlighting the voice of the oppressed people of Balochistan which was commendable and worthy of appreciation.

Mir Sanaullah Khan hoped that senior journalist Nazar Muhammad would continue playing his positive role for the welfare, development and prosperity of the people.

The tribal leader said that for the first time, the Vice President BUJ was elected from Nasirabad and Sibi divisions and he would serve the people of the area as much as possible.