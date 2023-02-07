Tribal leader expresses grief over loss of lives in Turkiye, Syria earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Tribal leader Mir Haji Naseer Khan Lahri expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a massive earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he expressed sympathy to the people of Turkiye and Syria.

He said that Pakistan shared brotherly ties with both the countries and stood by their side Pakistan in this hour of need.

He urged the international community to provide full support to Turkiye and Syria to deal with the emergency.

He prayed for early recovery of those injured in the disaster.