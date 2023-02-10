UrduPoint.com

Tribal Leader Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel In Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security force personnel in Kohlu blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security force personnel in Kohlu blast.

In his statement, Haji Naseer Khan Lahri also expressed his grief and condolences to the families of the martyred officers.

He said that our morale could not be weakened by the cowardly actions of miscreantsHe said that he shared the grief with the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred officers and the speedy recovery of the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant the courage and strengthen to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

