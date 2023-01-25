UrduPoint.com

Tribal Leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri Condemns Incident Of Holy Quran's Desecration In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden.

In a statement, issued here, he said, Sweden had hurt the sentiments of 2 billion Muslims.

He said that freedom of speech did not mean that you "desecrate the holy book of any religion", adding they would always raise their voices against Islamophobia in the West. He said that islam was a religion of peace and tolerance.

He said that the person involved in the incident should be brought to justice in all circumstancesTribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri urged the western countries to take effective measures to stop anti-Islamic propaganda in their countries so that such incidents would not happen in the future that hurt the feelings of Muslims.

Related Topics

Sweden Muslim All Billion

Recent Stories

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft t ..

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmo ..

4 minutes ago
 Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies a ..

Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies as "illegal"

4 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Launch Direct Flights to South Afr ..

Russia Hopes to Launch Direct Flights to South Africa by Mid-2023 - Foreign Mini ..

55 seconds ago
 US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protect ..

US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens ..

57 seconds ago
 ECP encourages women voters to actively participat ..

ECP encourages women voters to actively participate in election: Zeeshan Khan

58 seconds ago
 Swiss Parliament to Vote on Arms Re-Export to Ukra ..

Swiss Parliament to Vote on Arms Re-Export to Ukraine No Earlier Than Spring

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.