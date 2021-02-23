Tribal leader killed in IED blast

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) ::A tribal on Tuesday was killed when a remote controlled bomb blasted at Asil Targao area of tehsil Barang.

According to police sources, Malik Lal Syed was going to home after shopping when reach at Asil Targao area was targeted with improvised explosive device (IED). He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police launched an investigation into the incident.