Tribal leaders call for taking collective steps to end tribes' conflicts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The tribal leaders on Friday stressed that collective efforts should be taken to end conflicts of tribes including Mengal tribes in Wadh.

They said this in a tribal Jirga ceremony held on the occasion of the settlement of the murder of two people between the Khilji and Shahwani tribes by Chief of barracks and head of Shahwani tribe, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, head of Balochistan Aman Jirga, Lala Yousuf Khilji, central senior vice president of National Party, Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Mufti Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Mufti Muhammad Farooq.

They said that in order to end tribal enmities from Balochistan, Trustees of Pashtun and Baloch tribes have to play their role saying that attempts were made at the tribal level to stop the conflict between the Mengal tribes in Wadh, which could not be successful.

They said that Balochistan is a tribal province where many tribal disputes are resolved peacefully through jirgas saying that the Baloch, Pashtun and other tribes living in the province have been living like brothers for centuries.

The tribal leaders said that Balochistan is the common home of all the tribes living here, the construction and development of which is the responsibility of all of us.

Earlier, under the leadership of Lala Yousuf Khilji, head of the Balochistan Peace Jirga, the tribal elders went to the Shahwani tribes with a jirga on which the dignitaries of the Shahwani tribes announced to pardon the blood while honoring the Jirga after which both the tribes became grateful.

On this occasion, Takri Noor Ahmad Shahwani, Tikri Iqbal, Tikri Mujeebullah, Mir Naseebullah Shahwani, Tikri Shimhal Haq Tikri Nazar, Tikri Allah Bakhsh, Mir Pansand Khan, Malik Manzoor, Malik Naseebullah, Mir Mohammad Bakhsh Shahwani, Malik Rashid Raisani, Malik Hameed Raisani. Takri Ahmad Yar Khan Raisani, Chairman Mir Abdul Ghaffar Raisani and others were present.