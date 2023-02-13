Tribal leaders congratulate Sardar Shah Zaman as Chairman of MC

Tribal leaders including Malik Shaukat Alizai and others congratulated Sardar Shah Zaman Alizai as elected Chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Tribal leaders including Malik Shaukat Alizai and others congratulated Sardar Shah Zaman Alizai as elected Chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Mastung.

People including Malik Muhammad Afzal, Malik Shaukat Alizai, Malik Bashir Ahmad, Malik Shah Rukh, Malik Babar, Malik Naseer, Malik Zaheer, Malik Zuhaib, Malik Fahad, Malik Noor Muhammad, Haji Abdul Samad Alizai, Malik Bilal Alizai, Malik Muzmal Alizai, Malik Adnan Alizai congratulated the Sardar Shah Zaman Alizai as elected Chairman of Municipal Committee at his residence.

They also hoped that he would play his role in resolving issues of the public in Mastung.

On this occasion, the newly elected Chairman Sardar Shah Zaman Alizai thanked the people and said that the main problems of Mastung, apart from education and health, the development of the city and using all our abilities to make public services possible without discrimination, opportunities would be created for the people to live in the best and beautiful environment.

Sardar Shah Zaman Alizai said that with the guidance of his people and the consultation of all colleagues, preferences would be determined.