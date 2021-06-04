UrduPoint.com
Tribal Legislators End Protest After Assurance Of Treasury Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:49 AM

Legislators of merged districts ended their protest in provincial assembly after the assurance of treasury members that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would meet them on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Legislators of merged districts ended their protest in provincial assembly after the assurance of treasury members that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would meet them on Monday.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party, Balawal Afridi demanded to constitute a special task committee to look into the problems and issued confronted by tribal people.

He said that problems of tribal people should be resolved timely and promptly.

It merits a mention here that tribal members also protested before speaker's dice during previous proceedings to press their demands.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was chairing the proceedings also barred members from using mobiles in the house. He said that if a member was found using mobile his phone would be confiscated.

