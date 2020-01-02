UrduPoint.com
Tribal MPAs Protest For Not Being Invited In Ceremony Of Awarding Mineral Licenses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:31 PM

The tribal MPAs in the provincial assembly Thursday staged a protest for not inviting them at the inaugural ceremony to be held on January 6 for award of mineral licenses in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The tribal MPAs in the provincial assembly Thursday staged a protest for not inviting them at the inaugural ceremony to be held on January 6 for award of mineral licenses in merged districts.

The matter raised in the House during question hour when JUI-F MPA Naeema Kishwar maintained that the legal process to award mine licenses in merged districts has been banned in November 2018. She asked whether the government has any intention to restore the legal process.

Responding to this, Minister for Mineral Resources Dr Amjad told the House that mineral licenses were already granted under process of renewal and under the new amendment bill 2019, the same would be granted to the people in tribal areas by the Chief Minister on January 6.

On this, the tribal MPAs protested that they have not been invited for the launching ceremony and being overlooked.

MPA Nisar from Mohmand district said that they have not been consulted by the government and they have come to the House to attend the session but nobody pay them attention.

On this, the Speaker assured that they would be properly invited for the launching ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Mineral resources told the House that there is no tax in merged districts but fee is charged under the Excise Duty from loading vehicles.

