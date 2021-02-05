UrduPoint.com
Tribal People Back Pak Army For Kashmir Freedom Struggle

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Tribal people back Pak Army for Kashmir freedom struggle

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday held a function at Captain Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium, district headquarters Ghalanai to show solidarity with Kashmiris' freedom struggle from illegal Indian occupation.

The participants of the function reiterated their unflinching support for Kashmir freedom movement and paid a glowing tribute to tens of thousands of people who laid their lives for just right of self determination as par UN resolutions.

Deputy Commissioner, Gulam Habib, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amir Khawas, District Police Officer, Salahuddin Kundi, Rescue 1122 officials, tribal elders, businessmen, journalists and large number of people attended the Kashmir solidarity function.

Speaking at function, Malik Noorullah Kodakhel whose father was martyred in Kashmir Jihad said that their forefathers participated in Kashmir liberation struggle from day first and fought on the frontline along with their Kashmiris brothers to end illegal occupation of India.

He said that tribal people stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army for liberation of Jammu and Kashmir and would never hesitate from any sacrifice till liberating the occupied territory.

Other tribal elders also reiterated their unconditional support for Pakistan, armed forces and Kashmir freedom movement.

Later, Kashmir Solidarity rally led by Deputy Commissioner was also held from sports stadium to Press Club in which large number of people participate and were holding national flags of Pakistan and Kashmiri flags.

They were chanting pro- Pakistan , pro-Kashmiris and pro-Independence in favor of Jammu and Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation.

Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner while addressing the rally said that tribal people had laid great sacrifices for the country and Kashmir freedom movement and they would not hesitate from future sacrifices if situation demands.

They paid tribute to tribal people for their spirit of patriotism and their emotional attachment with Kashmir freedom struggle.

