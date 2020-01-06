Tribal people being provided all basic amenities at doorstep: Parliamentary Secretary SAFRON MNA Iqbal Afridi

Parliamentary Secretary SAFRON MNA Iqbal Afridi on Monday said that promise of providing transformer to Bara Grid Station was fulfilled and the PTI government has been taking steps to provide all basic amenities of life among tribal people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary SAFRON MNA Iqbal Afridi on Monday said that promise of providing transformer to Bara Grid Station was fulfilled and the PTI government has been taking steps to provide all basic amenities of life among tribal people at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while talking to the people during inaugural of huge T-4 transformer with Bara grid station at Shaikhaan to provide full voltage power supply to the locals.

He said PTI government believes in practical actions adding that the transformer was a longstanding demand of people of Bara which was fulfilled.

He said the government through comprehensive plans was addressing the issues gradually in all areas and soon the people would start feeling real change in society.

He said that steps are being taken to speed up the process of solarization of street lights on roads, drinking water schemes, tube-wells and issues related to health in merged districts to remove sense of deprivation among tribal and bring them at par with developed areas.