UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal People Hails KP Govt For Allocationg Huge Funds Uplift Of Bajaur District

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:15 PM

Tribal people hails KP Govt for allocationg huge funds uplift of Bajaur district

People from all walks of life in Bajaur tribal district have appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating huge amounts for the merged tribal districts in the provincial budget 2019-20

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life in Bajaur tribal district have appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating huge amounts for the merged tribal districts in the provincial budget 2019-20.

Talking to APP, on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Mohammad Ayub Khan thanked the provincial government for allocating the first ever funds for the merged tribal districts in its 2019-20 budget presented in the assembly on Tuesday.

He described the allocation of Rs 108bn for the annual development program ( ADP) for the merged tribal district in 2019-20 fiscal years a wonderful and historical step by the provincial government for the socio-economic development tribal areas.

He said that it was for the first time in the history of tribal districts that provincial government had allocated funds for the region in its budget.

Insaf Students Federation ( ISFP) President Asadullah Khan Khilji while commenting on the development said that allocating of huge funds for the merged tribal districts by the PTI provincial government in its recently presented annual budget have showed that PTI government was very keen in the development of tribal districts.

According to him, the decision to allocate reasonable amounts to the tribal districts in the budget will not only boost trust and confidence of people in the provincial government, but would also help to provide basic and modern facilities to the residents who had been deprived of it since long.

Senior social activist and Insaf Students Federation ( ISF) senior activist Zakirullah Khan has appreciated the PTI government for allocating special package of Rs 83bn for creation of 17,000 jobs and regularization of Levies and Khasdar Forces in the tribal districts in its budget.

He said that it was the first time in the history of tribal district to get such huge amounts in the provincial government budget.

He also lauded the Federal government for allocating Rs 150 billion for the tribal districts in its 2019-20 budget presented last week.

Zakirullah Khan was optimistic allocations of massive funds for the tribal districts both from federal and provincial governments would bring revolutionary changes in the socioeconomic conditions of the tribal districts.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Mohammad Ayub All From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

NHA offers Internship to 83 national & foreign uni ..

2 minutes ago

Putin promises brighter future as marathon phone-i ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Files Complaint With UN Over US Aerial Drone ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Matviyenko to Meet Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Expects to Continue Dialogue on Peace Treaty ..

6 minutes ago

Saad Rafique attends National Assembly Session aft ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.