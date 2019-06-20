Tribal people hails KP Govt for allocationg huge funds uplift of Bajaur district

(@imziishan)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life in Bajaur tribal district have appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating huge amounts for the merged tribal districts in the provincial budget 2019-20.

Talking to APP, on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Mohammad Ayub Khan thanked the provincial government for allocating the first ever funds for the merged tribal districts in its 2019-20 budget presented in the assembly on Tuesday.

He described the allocation of Rs 108bn for the annual development program ( ADP) for the merged tribal district in 2019-20 fiscal years a wonderful and historical step by the provincial government for the socio-economic development tribal areas.

He said that it was for the first time in the history of tribal districts that provincial government had allocated funds for the region in its budget.

Insaf Students Federation ( ISFP) President Asadullah Khan Khilji while commenting on the development said that allocating of huge funds for the merged tribal districts by the PTI provincial government in its recently presented annual budget have showed that PTI government was very keen in the development of tribal districts.

According to him, the decision to allocate reasonable amounts to the tribal districts in the budget will not only boost trust and confidence of people in the provincial government, but would also help to provide basic and modern facilities to the residents who had been deprived of it since long.

Senior social activist and Insaf Students Federation ( ISF) senior activist Zakirullah Khan has appreciated the PTI government for allocating special package of Rs 83bn for creation of 17,000 jobs and regularization of Levies and Khasdar Forces in the tribal districts in its budget.

He said that it was the first time in the history of tribal district to get such huge amounts in the provincial government budget.

He also lauded the Federal government for allocating Rs 150 billion for the tribal districts in its 2019-20 budget presented last week.

Zakirullah Khan was optimistic allocations of massive funds for the tribal districts both from federal and provincial governments would bring revolutionary changes in the socioeconomic conditions of the tribal districts.