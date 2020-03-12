Tribal people pledged basic health, education facilities in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq said strenuous efforts along with all-out resources were being employed to provide people of tribal belt basic facilities of education and health at their doorstep

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Naseem Sadiq said strenuous efforts along with all-out resources were being employed to provide people of tribal belt basic facilities of education and health at their doorstep.

While talking to newsmen after paying visit at Government Primary school and basic health unit of Mari region here Thursday, he directed officials concerned to ensure presence of children in schools, with providing good health measures to people of local region.

He vowed that deprivations of the region nurtured in past seventy years here, would be addressed finally on direction of CM Usman Buzdar.

Commissioner instructed Live Stock department officials to mobilize their mobile operational dispensaries among all options to protect cattle of local people.

He asked Commandant BMP to hold maximum efforts to protect lives and goods of people as it was earnest responsibility of law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile, DC Zulfikar Ali paid visit to review damages being reported at Koh-e-Suleman following recent heavy downpour. He asked local Xen to monitor flood water and present report of water flow before him on daily basis.

He directed health, canal, rescue 1122, civil defense, agricultural, goods and livestock departments to remain alert at flood sights to cope with any emergency situation. Later, he moved on to visit Government Girls Primary School and hold meeting with commoners.