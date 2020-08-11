UrduPoint.com
Tribal People To Celebrate Independence Day With National Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

Tribal people to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal

Like other parts of the country preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Tribal District are in full swing to celebrate the Day with national zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Tribal District are in full swing to celebrate the Day with national zeal.

The tribal people in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand district decorated stalls with colorful flags and banners, badge and echoed bazaars with national anthem and songs. The youth also displayed Pakistani flags on their motorbikes and cars.

Independence Day will be celebrated in befitting manner with full enthusiasm as Pakistan is an invaluable blessing of Almighty Allah said Hasnain a motorbike rider.

He said we celebrate the Day every year but this time he felt more enthusiastic and will take the celebrations to a next level to slaughter a goat in Makeen Bazar South Waziristan on August 14 (Independence Day).

The vendors shops in bazaars are also attracting large number of people purchasing national flags, buntings, stickers, models and other items of decoration available in abundance to express love with their motherland came into being on August 14, 1947.

