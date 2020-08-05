Tribal peoples express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren against Indian forces' illegal occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir and denouncing Indian atrocities, the tribal peoples in large number took a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, on completion of 365 days of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren against Indian forces' illegal occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir and denouncing Indian atrocities, the tribal peoples in large number took a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, on completion of 365 days of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, said Shahid Khan Shinwari, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Afghanistan and Central Asian Trade Committee while addressing the rally.

The rally was also addressed by Jawad Hussain Kazmi, founder member of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce, Senior Vice President Jabber Shinwari, President Kurram Chamber of Commerce and Industries Fawad Kazmi, Senior PTI leader from Landi Kotal Tehsil Fakhrunddin Shinwari, Abdul Hakeem Afridi, Nawaz Mir Mulagori and Abdul Ghani of Bara Qambar Khail.

The rally started from Hamza Baba Tomb and after passing through different areas, ended at College Chowk. Tribal youth, elders of the area and people from different walks of life attended the rally, followed by big vehicles Karwan.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in the rally, followed with a big Karwan of vehicles, large number of tribal peoples chanted anti-Indian slogans, holding banners, placards inscribed with anti-Indian forces slogans.

About the decade's long illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces, Shahid Khan Shinwari said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas were not only ready to conquer Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but would also march towards New Delhi if directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He clarified that the tribal people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, adding they would have taken the entire Kashmir, if the Indian government did not take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

He said that now it is time for the United Nations to implement its resolutions regarding IIOJK.

He appealed to the United Nations, international community, and human right organizations to take notice of the brutalities and massacre being carried out by the Indian government against innocent Kashmiris.

He stated that India was being run by a savage and fascist regime that had been responsible for the genocide of Muslims in India, adding they were currently repeating history by carrying out annihilation of Muslims in Kashmir.

Shahid Khan said the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir would not go unnoticed, adding it would certainly have repercussions, which not only affected Pakistan and India, but would influence the entire region.

Shahid Khan Shinwari, who is also Vice Chairman of the PTI sports and Culture, said that Kashmiris who are under military siege from the last 365 days were being subjected to wanton aggression and brutalities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the siege of Kashmir was a malicious attempt to convert Muslim majority into minority by demographic apartheid.

He said the government and the entire nation including tribal people were standing with Kashmiri people in this time of need and would support them in their struggle to get the right of self-determination.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, District Police Officer Khyber and a large group of tribal elders participated in the rally organized by the district administration in Jamrud Tehsil. The rally started from Bab-e-Khyber to Chowk and observed a minute of silence as well.

On this occasion, the participants of the rally chanted pro-Kashmir freedom slogans and condemned ongoing Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

They were raising slogans, "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan", "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan".

They also appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively pursuing and highlighting Kashmir issue at every international forum.