Tribal Police Need To Improve Capacity, Information Gathering System: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:54 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir stressed enhancing the capacity of Border Military Police (BMP) to counter smuggling, power theft and other crimes in the tribal areas of DG Khan division.

During a visit to BMP lines on Monday, accompanying deputy commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak and other officials, the commissioner said that checking smuggling of Iranian oil and other banned items has become a challenging task in DG Khan, a district of Punjab that is connected to three provinces including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir also chaired a meeting of SHOs of tribal police and said that BMP was functioning as a continuation of 150-year-old tradition and its survival depended largely on its performance. He said that BMP need to improve its information-gathering system, and officials should go through proper physical and weapons training.

He said that the BMP force must be active and vigilant to plug the chances/possibility of criminals or terrorists taking shelter in tribal areas. A lot of hard work and resilient effort were required to yield the desired results.

The commissioner said that circle officers and SHOs of BMP can be replaced as and when needed.

DC Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak who also serves as senior commandant of BMP said that the responsibilities of BMP forces have increased manifold, particularly during the last two months and they need to check smuggling, power theft, and maintain law and order.

He ordered that pending inquiries and cases be finalized and records of police stations be properly maintained.

BMP officials including Risaldar Khurram Khosa, Waqar Aziz, besides ADCG Asad Chandia, political assistant Koh-e-Suleman Zahid Iqbal and other officials were present.

APP/hus/ifi

