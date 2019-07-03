UrduPoint.com
Tribal Press Clubs To Be Categorized, Upgraded

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:21 PM

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir Wednesday said that press clubs of merged tribal districts would be categorized and upgraded following rules and regulation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir Wednesday said that press clubs of merged tribal districts would be categorized and upgraded following rules and regulation.

He was talking to a delegation of Waziristan Union of Journalists. Secretary KP Directorate of Information, Mukhtiar Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

Ajmal Wazir assured the delegation resolution of their problems and appreciated the role of journalist fraternity in highlighting problems of a common man.

He said that efforts would be made to provide grant for ensuring needed facilities to press clubs and establishment of media colonies.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Information Secretary said that various projects have been introduced in current ADP that would resolve majority of the issues confronted by journalist community.

Tribal journalist including Umar Daraz Wazir, Ehsan Dawar, Nasir Dawar, Muhammad Ayub, Nasarmin Ulaah and Haji Pazir Gul was present on the occasion.

