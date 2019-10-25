UrduPoint.com
Tribal Traditions Being Cared In Laws' Implementation For Merged Areas: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:07 PM

Tribal traditions being cared in laws' implementation for merged areas: GovernorGovernor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here Friday said tribal traditions are being cared in implementation of laws in merged areas and completion of the new projects would help expedite pace of economic development in erstwhile Fata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here Friday said tribal traditions are being cared in implementation of laws in merged areas and completion of the new projects would help expedite pace of economic development in erstwhile Fata.

Talking with elders of a representative Jirga of former frontier region Peshawar here, the governor said the government has allocated Rs 2.5 billion for development projects in former frontier region Peshawar that after completion would change destiny of people.

He said these projects would remove sense of deprivation in the area besides alleviating poverty and generating employment opportunities for people.

