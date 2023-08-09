Open Menu

Tribal Youth Association Lauds Rs81bn Development Package, Creation Of Merged Districts Implementation Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Tribal Youth Association lauds Rs81bn development package, creation of merged districts implementation secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Tribal Youth Association here Wednesday lauded the announcement of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir about the creation of merged districts implementation secretariat and Rs81 billion development package that would greatly help expedite the pace of economic development and bring positive changes in lives of tribal people.

Addressing a press conference here at the press club, President of the Tribal Youth Association, Murtaza Mehsud said that creation of the said secretariat was the basic demand of tribal people.

On Monday last, the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has announced creation of the said secretariat and Rs81 billion development package for merged areas while addressing a grand tribal jirga at Peshawar.

He thanked COAS General Syed Asim Munir and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Ahsan Azhar Hayat for the mega development package for merged tribal districts.

Murtaza said the said secretariat and Rs81 billion development package would help provide quality education and health services, employment opportunities and ensure durable peace besides other basic rights to tribal people.

Murtaza highly praised the strong commitment and promise of the COAS to go all out for peace in merged areas and provide opportunities for foreign investors to make investments in tribal districts.

The other members of the tribal youth association including Umar Afridi, Wahab Chamkani, Salman Mohmand and others also thanked the Army Chief Syed Asim Munir and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Ahsan Azhar Hayat for the mega development package.

