UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Youth Carry Out Mammoth Rally To Commemorate Defense Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Tribal youth carry out mammoth rally to commemorate Defense day

BAJAUR, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::The tribal people of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday commemorated the Defense day of Pakistan with national fervor and zeal and carried out a big rally.

The enthusiastic youth and tribal people of Bajaur prepared a special 2500 meters long national flag which was being carried by participants of the rally. The local MNA Gul Zafar Khan of PTI led the rally organized by PTI Bajaur chapter.

The participants paid tribute to those who embraced martyrdom on September 6, 1965 and forced the much bigger enemy to retrieve.

The patriotic tribal people expressed their resolve to lay down their lives for the sake of motherland and assured full support to armed forces of Pakistan against nefarious designs of enemy country.

Addressing on the occasion,lMNA Gul Zafar Khan said that Pakistan Armed Forces inflicted huge losses to Indian Army and repulsed the massive assault by the enemy forces on September 6, 1965.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army September Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

2 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

5 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.