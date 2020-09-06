Tribal youth carry out mammoth rally to commemorate Defense day

BAJAUR, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::The tribal people of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday commemorated the Defense day of Pakistan with national fervor and zeal and carried out a big rally.

The enthusiastic youth and tribal people of Bajaur prepared a special 2500 meters long national flag which was being carried by participants of the rally. The local MNA Gul Zafar Khan of PTI led the rally organized by PTI Bajaur chapter.

The participants paid tribute to those who embraced martyrdom on September 6, 1965 and forced the much bigger enemy to retrieve.

The patriotic tribal people expressed their resolve to lay down their lives for the sake of motherland and assured full support to armed forces of Pakistan against nefarious designs of enemy country.

Addressing on the occasion,lMNA Gul Zafar Khan said that Pakistan Armed Forces inflicted huge losses to Indian Army and repulsed the massive assault by the enemy forces on September 6, 1965.