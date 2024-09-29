Tribal Youth Convention Concludes; Corps Commander Lauds Sacrifices Of Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A Tribal Youth Convention and Sports Gala held here on Sunday in collaboration of Pak-Army wherein Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Omar Ahmad Bukhari participated as a chief guest.
Youth and students belonging to merged districts participated in different sports games such as volleyball, football, pistol shooting, tug-of-war and other competitions.
Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Corps Commander lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pak-Army for restoration of peace and said that educational institutions can play pivitol role in creating awareness about wellbeing of the country.
Mr. Bukhari said that Pak-Army’s efforts for promotion of education in merged district are unprecedented.
He urged students to focus on research and development in their respective fields, so that they could at their shares in economic development of the country.
Talking to media persons, the students and participants of the ceremony also rejected the negative propaganda of PTM and Fitna-al-Khawarij and reiterated their commitment to stand by its army. They also lauded Pakistan Army for rendering matchless sacrifices in merged districts for promotion of education and restoration of peace.
On the occasion, Corps Commander distributed certificates and cash prizes among position holders.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders timely submission of challans2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department to set up four model agri-malls: secretary2 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram hand over positions to security forces: DC2 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif elected as Pakistan Hypertension League president unopposed12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal congratulates new LCCI leadership12 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists die in separate incidents in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Gilani condoles with PPP leader on his father’s demise21 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 79 new dengue cases21 minutes ago
-
TIKA official visits Luminary Learning Circle Foundation22 minutes ago
-
UoP announces undergraduate degree program fall 202422 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat inspects law and order situation in merged district Kurram22 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK cannot resolve Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz42 minutes ago