Tribal Youth Convention concludes; Corps Commander lauds sacrifices of martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A Tribal Youth Convention and Sports Gala held here on Sunday in collaboration of Pak-Army wherein Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Omar Ahmad Bukhari participated as a chief guest.

Youth and students belonging to merged districts participated in different sports games such as volleyball, football, pistol shooting, tug-of-war and other competitions.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Corps Commander lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pak-Army for restoration of peace and said that educational institutions can play pivitol role in creating awareness about wellbeing of the country.

Mr. Bukhari said that Pak-Army’s efforts for promotion of education in merged district are unprecedented.

He urged students to focus on research and development in their respective fields, so that they could at their shares in economic development of the country.

Talking to media persons, the students and participants of the ceremony also rejected the negative propaganda of PTM and Fitna-al-Khawarij and reiterated their commitment to stand by its army. They also lauded Pakistan Army for rendering matchless sacrifices in merged districts for promotion of education and restoration of peace.

On the occasion, Corps Commander distributed certificates and cash prizes among position holders.