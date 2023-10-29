Tribal youth hold walk, car rally, photo exhibition in Khyber district to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A walk and photo exhibition depicting the Indian force's brutality in illegally occupied Kashmir was organized by District sports Officer Kashif Farhan in collaboration with the district administration Khyber, wherein hundreds and thousands of athletes of different games, tribal youth, and people from different walks of life participated.

The photo exhibition highlighted the true pictures of India's forces' brutality against innocent Kashmiris, followed by a walk and car rally expressing solidarity with the people of illegally held Kashmir.

The participants of the walk and car rally chanted slogans against India's forces for killing innocent women, children, and other people in occupied Kashmir. Along with athletes from other games, District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan led the walk and car rally.

Addressing the participants, Kashif Farhan said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain; Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. The entire nation is with the Kashmiris in their right to self-determination and freedom struggle, he said. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said that on October 27, Pakistanis successfully observed Black Day to protest against India's illegal occupation and to remind the world community of its commitments regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that advocate the right to plebiscite for Kashmiris.

The participants of the walk tied black bands on their arms and carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. A one-minute silence was also observed by the athletes to express solidarity with Kashmiris, and the participants carried banners with anti-Indian slogans. Pakistan does not accept Article 370, which provides special status to the occupied region, because they seek the independence of Kashmir, as it is not part of India, Kashif Farhan added.

International footballer Najeeb Shinwari lamented that the Narendra Modi government repealed the law and changed Article 35. Najeeb Shinwari, along with other leading players from Khyber District, actively participated in the walk alongside other athletes.

Najeeb Shinwari further emphasized that the observance of the photo exhibition, walk, and car rally was to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

He added that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an integral part of Pakistan, and the day was not far when Kashmiris would be able to break the shackles of subjugation and join Pakistan.

He also stressed that the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiris cannot be concealed from the eyes of the international community, and soon the oppressed Kashmiris will attain their right to self-determination.

The Indian Army invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people, Najeeb Shinwari said, adding that the tribals stood with the people of Kashmir and were ready to avenge the Indian forces killing innocent people.

Pakistani youth stand with the Kashmiris, and the time was not far when occupied Kashmir would be freed from Indian oppression. They noted that India usurped the identity of Kashmiris four years ago and imposed the world’s longest curfew in occupied Kashmir, which is a total violation of international law and against the United Nations resolutions passed in favour of the people of Kashmir.

The youth condemned the state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The participants in their address said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had supported the Kashmiri people before and would continue to give moral, political, and diplomatic support to their struggle for freedom.

They said that the Indian army attacked Kashmir and started persecuting the Muslims there, and this process of oppression has not stopped to date. They said October 27 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.