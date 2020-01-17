UrduPoint.com
Tribal Youth Movement (TYM) To Observe 4th Anniversary Of Terrorists' Attack On Bacha Khan Varsity

Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

Tribal Youth Movement (TYM) to observe 4th anniversary of terrorists' attack on Bacha Khan Varsity

Tribal Youth Movement (TYM) would observe 4th anniversary of victims of terrorists' attack on Bacha Khan University in 2016 and would pay tribute to martyrs of the tragic incident in Charsadda

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) : Tribal Youth Movement (TYM) would observe 4th anniversary of victims of terrorists' attack on Bacha Khan University in 2016 and would pay tribute to martyrs of the tragic incident in Charsadda.

TYM would offer Fateha for the martyred souls and express sympathies with the bereaved families. The Central Secretary General of TYM Hashmat Orakzai said the purpose of observing the anniversary of the incident is to pay tribute to students and faculty members of the varsity who embraced martyrdom in the cowardly terrorists' attack.

He demanded of the KP government to announce the tragic incident at government level like incident of Army Public school 2014.

He said on January 20, special event would be organized at the varsity and all arrangements have been finalized for the event.

It is to mention here that on January 20, 2016 four terrorists stormed into Bacha Khan University in Charsadda and killed 19 persons including students and faculty members while 17 were injured.

