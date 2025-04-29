Tribals Take Out Rally Against Indian Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Citizens and students in the Khisorah area of Tehsil Teayarza on Tuesday held a rally in support of Armed Forces and against Indian aggression.
Organized by Government High school Teayarza, the rally featured slogans in solidarity with Armed Forces and strong slogans against India.
During the rally, Principal Masood ur Rehman of Teayarza High School addressed the gathering, stating that if India wishes to provoke conflict, Pakistan’s security forces and people are fully prepared to respond, just as they have in the past.
Tribal elder Malik Ali Khan told the media that if India tries to block water, Pakistan will definitely take back these vital resources.
Another elder, Malik Muhammad Khan, emphasized that the Pakistani people, especially the Pashtun community, stand ready to fight alongside the armed forces.
Malik Mir Nawaz added that patriotic Pakistanis are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the country, and are already prepared for martyrdom if necessary.
