Tribesmen construct Barani Dam on self-help basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The tribesmen of Neki Khel locality of Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district in a good initiative constructed a Barani, rain-fed dam on self-help basis to address the problem of the shortage of water in the area.

According to local elites including Maulana Aqib Darwaish and others, the dam built at the foot of the mountains will prove to be very beneficial because a lot of water was being wasted due to the flow of water from the mountains and no benefit was derived of it.

They said that there was already a shortage of water in area, saying after the construction of rainwater dam, the water will no longer be wasted and will be stored in the ground, which will raise the level of water table.

The initiative will also prove beneficial for the people of the area.

They further said that the water flowing from the mountains has destroyed houses on the way, while the construction of the dam will preserve that water to utilize it in the benefit of the residents, which will have a positive impact on the socioeconomic conditions of the area.

Finally, they demanded of the higher authorities and government officials to help them in this good deed so that the entire region take benefits of it and solved the long-standing problem of the water scarcity in the area.