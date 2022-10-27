UrduPoint.com

Tribesmen Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

October 27, 2022

Tribesmen express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Residents of the tribal district Kurram staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination on Thursday.

The rally started in Sadda City of the district and was participated by hundreds of people from different segments of the society, including students, tribal elders, local elites and others.

The rally, which started from Kachehri, passed through various bazaars and roads and culminated at Press Club. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Central Kurram, Shah Wazir said that atrocities of Indian security forces had made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

He said that India "in violation of the charter of the United Nations" had locked down the peaceful Kashmiris for the last two years and imposed a curfew in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), which was "not allowed under any law or constitution".

Malik Israfeel Chamkani and Malik Abbas Khan Chamkani, two local tribal leaders while addressing the participants of the rally were critical of the role of the UN over the issue of Kashmir and said that the "world community had kept mum over atrocities committed by Indian security forces against Kashmiris".

They also announced full support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for independence.

