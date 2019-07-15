UrduPoint.com
Tribesmen Eye On July 20, A Day Of First Ever Historical Provincial Assembly Election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :People of merged districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) are anxiously waiting for July 20 the day when they would exercise their democratic right to elect representatives of their choice for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for the first time country's history.

Previously, the FATA members were only elected for the National Assembly, but now after merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tribesmen would send their 16 members in the provincial assembly after the election.

Basar Ali, a lecturer at Khushal Khan Khattak University, talking to APP said that after merger of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and repealing of Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) now the elections of members to KPK Assembly another important mile stone.

He said that the people in all merged districts are enthusiastic and very much excited about this new electoral experiment in their territory. "The posters, banners and bill boards of the aspirant candidates can be seen not only in FATA districts but in its neighbouring settle districts" he said.

Basar Ali said that the people in merged districts of erstwhile FATA having more hopes from this election, they think that it will shift power to the comparative lower level and would prove helpful in resolving core issues of the newly established tribal districts.

"People other than the contestants are actively participating in the political gatherings and the campaigns of their favourite candidates", he added.

He said that everyone in merged districts has eyes on July 20, the day of first ever historical provincial assembly election.

Lecturer of school of politics and International Relations at Qauid-e-Azam University Salman Ali Khan Bettani said that election in erstwhile FATA has inculcated new life in the dream of progress, change and prosperity for the region.

He said that the enthusiasm was not only indicating towards the signs of normalcy but also the potential of political activity in that society which was earlier stigmatized of being extremist and outdated. "The endorsement of political process by the people of former FATA creates an environment of empowerment and democracy" he added.

Bettani said that the society was undergoing a massive phenomenon of social change for good because of the political process where the tribal-feudal artifacts of social behaviour are changing and particularly in post conflict scenario it was making immense impact in terms of awareness and enlightenment.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for "free, transparent and peaceful" holding of elections in the tribal districts for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly scheduled for July 20, 2019.

The candidates of all the political parties were busy in election campaign and visiting different areas in their Constituencies to convince voters.

