Tribesmen of erstwhile Fata gear up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The tribal people of erstwhile Fata are gearing up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express steadfast support for the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This year, the observance holds particular significance as it comes amid escalating repression and human rights violations by the Indian Forces in the occupied Kashmir.

The people, tribesmen, maliks, political parties, human rights activists, students, academics, transporters and other walks of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts are all set to organize rallies, peace walks, seminars and symposiums to highlight the Kashmir issue before world.

The educational institutions have organized declamation contests to raise awareness against India’s continued atrocities in IIOJK.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques in erstwhile Fata for all martyrs of Kashmir, while mass gatherings are planned to amplify the call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination—a right that has been denied for 78 years, despite being recognized by the United Nations.

The participants will raise placards and banners with different slogans against Indian forces' persistent oppression in the held valley since India had invaded Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

The speakers will urge UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and grant right of self-determination to Kashmiris as promised to them by the UN Security Council through various resolutions.

