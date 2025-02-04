Tribesmen Of Erstwhile Fata Gear Up To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The tribal people of erstwhile Fata are gearing up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express steadfast support for the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
This year, the observance holds particular significance as it comes amid escalating repression and human rights violations by the Indian Forces in the occupied Kashmir.
The people, tribesmen, maliks, political parties, human rights activists, students, academics, transporters and other walks of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts are all set to organize rallies, peace walks, seminars and symposiums to highlight the Kashmir issue before world.
The educational institutions have organized declamation contests to raise awareness against India’s continued atrocities in IIOJK.
The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques in erstwhile Fata for all martyrs of Kashmir, while mass gatherings are planned to amplify the call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination—a right that has been denied for 78 years, despite being recognized by the United Nations.
The participants will raise placards and banners with different slogans against Indian forces' persistent oppression in the held valley since India had invaded Kashmir on October 27, 1947.
The speakers will urge UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and grant right of self-determination to Kashmiris as promised to them by the UN Security Council through various resolutions.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Geelani's struggles remembered on Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Koto Hydel power project nearing completion7 minutes ago
-
Tribesmen of erstwhile Fata gear up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest seven7 minutes ago
-
SAU to host ‘Thar Traditional & Cultural Festival’ on Feb 617 minutes ago
-
Senior Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference highlights Pakistan's role in Kashmir struggle17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes sports gala for university students17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves three developments projects17 minutes ago
-
45 million children to be vaccinated in first polio campaign of year: Mukhtar Bharath17 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 33 kg drugs in six operations27 minutes ago
-
Strategy prepared to increase the tax net:Additional Commissioner PRA27 minutes ago
-
10 new additional judges of PHC take oath27 minutes ago