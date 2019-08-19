UrduPoint.com
Tribesmen To Fight Shoulder To Shoulder Along With Pak Army In Case Of War: Ajmal Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Tribesmen to fight shoulder to shoulder along with Pak Army in case of war: Ajmal Wazir

Tribesmen would join Pak Army shoulder to shoulder in case of war was imposed on us by India and will fight with more spirit and gallantry than the same exhibited in 1948 that ensued in liberation of Azad Kashmir from Indian yoke

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Tribesmen would join Pak Army shoulder to shoulder in case of war was imposed on us by India and will fight with more spirit and gallantry than the same exhibited in 1948 that ensued in liberation of Azad Kashmir from Indian yoke.

This was stated by Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tribal Districts, Ajmal Wazir while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Ajmal Wazir said that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the sub-continent partition plan and its resolution in line with the UN Security Council's resolutions was imperative to bring lasting peace and stability to South Asia having a population of over two and a half billion people.

Tribal people from Bajaur to Waziristan would make `Labaik' to the call of the government if the war was imposed on Pakistan from across eastern border, Ajmal added.

He said four wars were fought between Pakistan and India on the issue of Kashmir and another war between the two nuclear armed countries would be disastrous for world peace and humanity.

The recent illegal constitutional amendments in India that abolished the special status of IOK will change the demography of the held valley where the Muslims in majority would be converted into minority under a planned conspiracy.

He said the recent historic and unprecedented meeting of the UN security council after 50 fifty years on Kashmir issue has nullified Indian claim of being its internal matter saying the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris in IOK was heard at the highest diplomatic forum for which credit goes to Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He strongly deplored release of water from India's dams into Pakistan without any intimation and termed it very unethical act by Modi government putting lives of thousands of people at stake due to possible floods and outbreak of diseases besides damaging public property and fertile land.

He said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has completed all the necessary arrangements to ward off flood threats saying that there was no imminent threat of large scale flooding in KP.

In response to a question, Ajmal Wazir clarified that statement of Chief Secretary KP was misquoted in a section of press creating misunderstanding among some tribesmen.

