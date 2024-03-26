Tribunal Allows Moonis Elahi To Contest By-election From PP-158
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Court on Tuesday allowed Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, to contest a by-election from PP-158 after overturning the decision of the returning officer to reject his nomination papers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday allowed Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, to contest a by-election from PP-158 after overturning the decision of the returning officer to reject his nomination papers.
The tribunal, presided over by Justice Shahid Karim, announced the decision while allowing an appeal filed by Moonis Elahi against the returning officer's rejection of his nomination papers.
In his appeal, Moonis Elahi contested the returning officer's decision, arguing that it was based on erroneous grounds, specifically his classification as an absconder. He asserted that the decision was contrary to the facts and requested the tribunal to overturn the returning officer's ruling, thereby permitting him to participate in the by-election for PP-158.
