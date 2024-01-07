Tribunal dismisses appeal against Maryam nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Sunday dismissed an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for National Assembly constituency NA-119 ( Lahore).

The tribunal upheld the returning officer decision of accepting Maryam's nomination papers for the constituency.

The tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad heard the appeal and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of both parties.

Nadeem Sherwani, a rival candidate from NA 119, had filed the appeal challenging returning officer decision of accepting Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers for NA-119.

The appellant had submitted that Maryam Nawaz did not qualify to contest election. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the decision of returning officer and reject nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.