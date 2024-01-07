Open Menu

Tribunal Dismisses Appeal Against Maryam Nomination Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Tribunal dismisses appeal against Maryam nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Sunday dismissed an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for National Assembly constituency NA-119 ( Lahore).

The tribunal upheld the returning officer decision of accepting Maryam's nomination papers for the constituency.

The tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad heard the appeal and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of both parties.

Nadeem Sherwani, a rival candidate from NA 119, had filed the appeal challenging returning officer decision of accepting Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers for NA-119.

The appellant had submitted that Maryam Nawaz did not qualify to contest election. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the decision of returning officer and reject nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Muslim From Nomination Papers NA-119

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

22 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

22 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

22 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

22 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

22 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

23 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

23 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

23 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

23 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan