Tribunal Dismisses Appeal Against Rana Sanaullah’s Nomination, Imposes Rs. 500,000 Fine
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed
an appeal challenging the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and Advisor to the Prime Minister
on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah for the Senate by-election and imposed
a fine of Rs 500,000 on the petitioner.
The tribunal, headed by Justice Khalid Ishaq, heard the appeal filed by Advocate
Muhammad Afaq.
During proceedings, the tribunal questioned the petitioner’s eligibility, noting
that he was neither a voter, proposer, nor seconder of the nomination.
The tribunal remarked that the petition wasted the court’s valuable time,
which belongs to the public. It warned that if the appeal was dismissed,
a fine would be imposed.
The tribunal dismissed the appeal after Advocate Afaq failed to provide
a satisfactory reply and directed him to pay Rs 500,000 as fine. The
tribunal further ordered that no case filed by the petitioner would be
listed for hearing by the registrar office, until he pays fine.
