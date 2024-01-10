Tribunal dismisses appeals against nomination papers of Nawaz, Maryam

An appellate tribunal on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad announced the reserved verdict and upheld the decision of the returning officer. The tribunal had reserved its verdict on an appeal after hearing arguments of the parties on January 8.

Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed the appeal, challenging the acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers.

He argued that the returning officer erroneously approved Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also dismissed an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for National Assembly constituency NA-119 ( Lahore). A rival candidate had challenged acceptance of the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.