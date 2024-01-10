Open Menu

Tribunal Dismisses Appeals Of Parvez, Moonis Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Tribunal dismisses appeals of Parvez, Moonis against rejection of nomination papers

An appellate tribunal on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his wife, Qaisara Elahi, and son, Moonis Elahi, against rejection of their nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his wife, Qaisara Elahi, and son, Moonis Elahi, against rejection of their nomination papers.

The tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad announced the reserved verdict on appeals and upheld the decisions of the returning officers.

The tribunal had reserved the verdict on appeals after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on January 9.

The appellants had challenged rejection of their nomination papers from Constituencies NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP-34 of Gujrat.

They contended that the returning officers (ROs) dismissed their nomination papers in violation of election rules. They requested the tribunal to set aside the decision of the ROs and accept their nomination papers.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Moonis Elahi Wife Gujrat January From Nomination Papers NA-64 NA-69 PP-32 PP-34

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not indicted in marriage ..

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not indicted in marriage case

14 minutes ago
 China, Maldives elevate ties as presidents hold ta ..

China, Maldives elevate ties as presidents hold talks

14 minutes ago
 Blinken meets Palestinian leader as Israel keeps b ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader as Israel keeps bombing Gaza

12 minutes ago
 PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North W ..

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North Waziristan

17 minutes ago
 Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

17 minutes ago
 115000 policemen to perform duties in general elec ..

115000 policemen to perform duties in general election: CM

16 minutes ago
3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

16 minutes ago
 PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 1 ..

PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 15: Sanaullah

16 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree c ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree contingency plan to facilitate ..

12 minutes ago
 Mushaal highlights double standards in global disc ..

Mushaal highlights double standards in global discourse on Kashmir & Palestine

16 minutes ago
 DPO and Deputy Commissioner Haripur ensures safety ..

DPO and Deputy Commissioner Haripur ensures safety of Polio teams

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan