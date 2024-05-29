Tribunal Imposes Fine On NA-47 RO
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:26 PM
The Election Tribunal Islamabad on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the returning officer of NA-47 for not appearing before it
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Election Tribunal Islamabad on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the returning officer of NA-47 for not appearing before it.
Election Tribunal’s Judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case regarding the election results of NA-47 filed by Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, also directed the RO to appear before it on next date of hearing.
The case was then adjourned till June 5.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe18 seconds ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave21 seconds ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents24 seconds ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category16 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution26 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage16 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops16 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals16 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children16 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak27 minutes ago
-
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad27 minutes ago