Tribunal imposes fine on NA-47 RO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Election Tribunal Islamabad on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the returning officer of NA-47 for not appearing before it.

Election Tribunal’s Judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case regarding the election results of NA-47 filed by Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, also directed the RO to appear before it on next date of hearing.

The case was then adjourned till June 5.