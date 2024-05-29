Open Menu

Tribunal Imposes Fine On NA-47 RO

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Election Tribunal Islamabad on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the returning officer of NA-47 for not appearing before it.

Election Tribunal’s Judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case regarding the election results of NA-47 filed by Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, also directed the RO to appear before it on next date of hearing.

The case was then adjourned till June 5.

