Tribunal Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Rejection Of PTI Founder's Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 06:06 PM

An appellate tribunal on Tuesday reserved verdict on appeal against rejection of nomination papers of the Pakistan Tehreek-insaf (PTI) founder for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore)

An appellate tribunal on Tuesday reserved verdict on appeal against rejection of nomination papers of the Pakistan Tehreek-insaf (PTI) founder for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties.

In the course of the proceedings, the returning officer informed the tribunal that the PTI founder's nomination papers had been rejected for two reasons. Firstly, the proposer is not from NA-122 constituency, and secondly, the PTI founder has been convicted, he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the nomination papers of the PTI founder were rejected on December 30. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate Mian Naseer had challenged the papers.

