LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Thursday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan against the rejection of her nomination papers for the Senate elections.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard the appeal and reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

During the proceedings, the applicant's counsel argued that the returning officer rejected his client's nomination papers contrary to the law. He submitted that his client's nomination papers were rejected based on the unfounded objection of concealing a plot, as she does not possess any such property.

He also complained that jail authorities did not cooperate for fulfilling the necessary legal requirements regarding the nomination papers. He pleaded with the tribunal to allow his client to contest the election after accepting her nomination papers.

However, a counsel for the Election Commission submitted that the applicant did not provide details of assets and accounts of her spouse, as required under the Election rules.

On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected the nomination papers of Sanam Javed Khan for women-reserved seats.