- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Tribunal reserves verdict on Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nomination papers
Tribunal Reserves Verdict On Sanam Javed's Appeal Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 11:27 PM
An appellate tribunal on Thursday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan against the rejection of her nomination papers for the Senate elections
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Thursday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan against the rejection of her nomination papers for the Senate elections.
The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard the appeal and reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
During the proceedings, the applicant's counsel argued that the returning officer rejected his client's nomination papers contrary to the law. He submitted that his client's nomination papers were rejected based on the unfounded objection of concealing a plot, as she does not possess any such property.
He also complained that jail authorities did not cooperate for fulfilling the necessary legal requirements regarding the nomination papers. He pleaded with the tribunal to allow his client to contest the election after accepting her nomination papers.
However, a counsel for the Election Commission submitted that the applicant did not provide details of assets and accounts of her spouse, as required under the Election rules.
On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected the nomination papers of Sanam Javed Khan for women-reserved seats.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 2027
Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- and itself
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious ..
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran
EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate
Cyprus says aims to get 'as many boats as possible' on aid route to Gaza
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nominat ..
Poorer countries need money before raising climate targets: COP29 head
Govt focuses on boosting revenue, privatization: Finance Minister Muhammad Auran ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for Foreign Affairs Isha ..3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah3 minutes ago
-
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious communities7 minutes ago
-
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran7 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers3 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on boosting revenue, privatization: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb3 minutes ago
-
Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month: Ibrahim Shaikh3 minutes ago
-
RCCI launched tree plantation at Potohar triangle3 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post to hold 53rd Internation letter writing competition1 hour ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholarships2 hours ago
-
FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters2 hours ago