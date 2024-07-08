Tribunal Seeks Affidavits From Winning Candidates Of Capital's Constituencies
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The Election Tribunal of Islamabad on Monday instructed the PML-N’s successful candidates from three constituencies of the capital to again submit their affidavits in cases challenging election results
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Election Tribunal of Islamabad on Monday instructed the PML-N’s successful candidates from three Constituencies of the capital to again submit their affidavits in cases challenging election results.
Election Tribunal Islamabad’s Judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petitions about the election results.
The court also imposed a fine worth Rs20,000 each on Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Khurram Nawaz over nonsubmission of their answer in to the matter. Justice Jahangiri remarked on the occasion that if there is a delay, a fine of Rs100,000 will be imposed.
Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri instructed the petitioner's lawyer to read Rule 144 of the Election Act, on which the petitioner's lawyer read the process of the tribunal. The court said that note all these things, we have to proceed. However, if the winning candidate delays the hearing, the tribunal will issue a show-cause notice suspending his membership within 15 days.
The trial is to be conducted on a day-to-day basis and the decision is to be taken within 180 days as per the law, he said. The court said that the parties are bound to file the reply within seven days. He asked the lawyer to also read section 147, according to which the reply has to be submitted along with the affidavit.
The court said that we are first clarifying the procedure and then will hear all the cases one by one daily. If anyone has any objection can tell me here, it added. The election tribunal asked the successful candidates of Muslim League-N to submit their affidavits before the next hearing.
The court adjourned further hearings on petitions regarding the election results of NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 till July 11, 10, and 9th respectively.
Recent Stories
European stocks drop after French election
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM
7 sui gas connections disconnected
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor
BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz
AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..
ICCI to host Sports Economy Seminar in collaboration with PSB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
7 sui gas connections disconnected2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha4 minutes ago
-
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..9 minutes ago
-
ICCI to host Sports Economy Seminar in collaboration with PSB39 seconds ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attends prayer ceremony at FGH Church40 seconds ago
-
PIA terms Manager's arrest at Bahrain Airport, an act of misunderstanding42 seconds ago
-
8 arrested for overpricing essential items43 seconds ago
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event44 minutes ago