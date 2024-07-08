Open Menu

Tribunal Seeks Affidavits From Winning Candidates Of Capital's Constituencies

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies

The Election Tribunal of Islamabad on Monday instructed the PML-N’s successful candidates from three constituencies of the capital to again submit their affidavits in cases challenging election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Election Tribunal of Islamabad on Monday instructed the PML-N’s successful candidates from three Constituencies of the capital to again submit their affidavits in cases challenging election results.

Election Tribunal Islamabad’s Judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petitions about the election results.

The court also imposed a fine worth Rs20,000 each on Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Khurram Nawaz over nonsubmission of their answer in to the matter. Justice Jahangiri remarked on the occasion that if there is a delay, a fine of Rs100,000 will be imposed.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri instructed the petitioner's lawyer to read Rule 144 of the Election Act, on which the petitioner's lawyer read the process of the tribunal. The court said that note all these things, we have to proceed. However, if the winning candidate delays the hearing, the tribunal will issue a show-cause notice suspending his membership within 15 days.

The trial is to be conducted on a day-to-day basis and the decision is to be taken within 180 days as per the law, he said. The court said that the parties are bound to file the reply within seven days. He asked the lawyer to also read section 147, according to which the reply has to be submitted along with the affidavit.

The court said that we are first clarifying the procedure and then will hear all the cases one by one daily. If anyone has any objection can tell me here, it added. The election tribunal asked the successful candidates of Muslim League-N to submit their affidavits before the next hearing.

The court adjourned further hearings on petitions regarding the election results of NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 till July 11, 10, and 9th respectively.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Fine July Muslim All From Court NA-46 NA-47 NA-48

Recent Stories

European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, ..

Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds

1 minute ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal ..

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

2 minutes ago
 7 sui gas connections disconnected

7 sui gas connections disconnected

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare ..

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

4 minutes ago
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp ..

Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor

5 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on ..

AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary

37 seconds ago
 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted o ..

28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 ICCI to host Sports Economy Seminar in collaborati ..

ICCI to host Sports Economy Seminar in collaboration with PSB

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan