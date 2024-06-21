Tribunal Seeks Election Record For 6 Constituencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:17 PM
An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought records from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of six national and provincial assembly constituencies
The tribunal ordered the ECP to provide certified records, including forms 45, 46, and 47 of PP-159, PP-147, PP-165, NA-128, NA-117 and NA-126 along with affidavits.
It also sought form 45 from all the candidates of the constituencies.
The tribunal, comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain, passed the orders on election petitions filed by runner-up candidates challenging the victory of their rival candidates from the Constituencies in the general elections of 2024. The tribunal adjourned further hearings of the election petitions till June 27.
