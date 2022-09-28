Tribute Arts council pays tribute to iconic singer Nayyara Noor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Multan paid a tribute to famous singer Nayyara Noor by organizing a programme "Kabhi Hum Khoobsorut Thay" on Tuesday night.

Saraiki singers Sobia Malik, Kausar Japani, Aneela Ashraf and a budding crooner, Hafsa Nadeem sang late singer's popular songs and ghazals to amuse the audiences.

A huge crowd and music lovers attend the three hours long programme.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi was the chief guest of the event.

Sobia Malik mesmerized the audience by her energetic performance followed by Kausar Japani and Aneela Ashraf.

Hafsa Nadeem also received big round of applause from audience.

Known musician Ustad Sagheer paid a glowing tribute to Nayyara Noor saying that if one knew how to sing with blessed voice even with simplicity just like the iconic singer, one was admired by all and Sundry.

Former Station Director Radio Pakistan , Asif Khatrain, lauded Nayyara Noor singing and prayed for her high pedestal in Jannah.Local artist, Shamim Ansari conducted the programme.

Among others, Director DPR DG Khan, Chaudhary Tahir, Shahid Qureshi, Saleem Naz, Masood Bokhari, Mian Nadeem, Khalil Gujjar and Ayyaz Khan attended the event.