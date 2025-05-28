Tribute Ceremony In Memory Of Renowned Filmmaker Furqan T. Siddiqui
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 08:52 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a Tribute Ceremony in memory of the acclaimed filmmaker, director, and digital media professional Furqan T. Siddiqui at the Haseena Moin Hall
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a Tribute Ceremony in memory of the acclaimed filmmaker, director, and digital media professional Furqan T. Siddiqui at the Haseena Moin Hall.
President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, different showbiz personalities Chairman of the Music Committee Amjad Hussain Shah, Nadeem Jaffri, Kamran Jilani, Jibran T. Siddiqui, Sohail Hashmi, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Mohsin Naqvi, Dr. Nudrat, Farhan Qaiser, Ali Zaman, Dr. Shehzad Ali Ghazi, Aleem Sheikh, Imran Raza Naqvi, Rehan Siddiqui, Sakina Sarwat, Ali Chishti, Nadeem J., Younus Memon, Azfar Raza, and all three sons of the late Furqan T. Siddiqui expressed their thoughts and memories.
President Mohammad Ahmed Shah recalled his deep bond with Furqan, describing him as an affectionate, sincere, and multi-talented individual. "Even today, it feels as if Furqan is still among us. His departure has left a significant void in the industry.
He had a remarkable ability to connect people and maintained a close relationship with the Arts Council," he said.
Amjad Hussain Shah shared that Furqan was a genuine soul, always smiling and caring for others while concealing his own struggles. "His loss is not just personal for his family, but a collective loss for all of us," he added.
Actor and host Nadeem Jaffri pointed to the bitter truth of the showbiz industry, stating, "We are a thankless society. We wait for artists to fall gravely ill and die before we acknowledge their worth. Furqan, our dear friend, is no longer with us."
Jibran T. Siddiqui emphasized Furqan’s love for the Arts Council and Karachi, saying, "The city ran through his veins. He entered the media industry at a young age through ptv and quickly proved his talent. The night of March 24 remains unforgettable. He taught us that the real purpose of life is to serve others."
Recent Stories
Plants purify environment, bring rains
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection driv ..
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plants purify environment, bring rains2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors in KP, Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situation5 minutes ago
-
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer5 minutes ago
-
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning of Police5 minutes ago
-
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection drive4 minutes ago
-
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength4 minutes ago
-
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad14 minutes ago