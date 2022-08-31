Tribute continues to pour in for legendary Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Glowing tribute continues to pour for legendary Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani from across the Line of Control and abroad ahead of his first martyrdom anniversary falling on Thursday, September 1.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Tawheedul Waheed Butt and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said Syed Ali Gilani is the name of mission, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India by sticking to his mission.

The APHC leaders said that the sole objective of Gilani's life was to challenge the illegal occupation of his homeland by oppressor India. The leaders reiterated call for shutdown and a march towards Hyderpora in Srinagar on Thursday.

APHC-AJK leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Shameem Shawl, Shaikh Yaqoob, Zahid Ashraf, Imtiaz Wani, Advocate Parvez Ahmad, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Qazi Imran and others while eulogizing the services of the veteran leader in their statements issued in Islamabad, today, said that the deceased's legacy continues to dominate political life in Kashmir.

They said that Gilani was a towering personality who spent all his life in advocating the Kashmiris' legitimate right to self-determination.

"Gilani sahib was respected for the refinement of his personality, dedication and unwavering commitment to his mission," they said, adding that he won accolades from people within and outside Kashmir even by his critics and political adversaries.

Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully, the leaders said it was high time that India should shun its repressive policies and create a congenial atmosphere for resolving the lingering dispute peacefully.