Tribute paid to Aftab Ahmed Khan at Rawalpindi Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A condolence reference in memory of international fame artist, calligrapher and winner of Presidential Award for Pride of Performance Aftab Ahmed Khan was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council to pay homage on his tremendous services.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sihala Police Training College Amir Khalil attended the reference as chief guest on behalf of Commandant Police Training College Sihala.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers termed him a university as he was a multi-dimensional personality and was master of his field. They said he had a cool behavior with colleagues and junior.

He was an Internationally Known Photographer and a Calligrapher of repute. By Profession he was a Police forensic expert and was associated with Police Training College, Sihala for over three decades.

Aftab Ahmad was a long time PSA Member having joined the society in the late fifties. He was elected a fellow of the photographic society of America, an Associate of the Royal photographic Society Britain and recipient of the destination" Excellence -FIAP".

PSA listed him several times among the top 25 exhibitors of the world.

Aftab Ahmad Khan excelled in the field of Art Photography and made significant contribution for the promotion of this medium in Pakistan .

In recognition of his achievements, he was awarded with "The President of Pakistan's Medal of the Pride of Performance" and "Life time Achievement award" by the photographic society of Pakistan.

He authored several books and articles on forensic science and Photography.