Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The 84th anniversary of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was observed across the country on Thursday to pay homage and acknowledge his services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

The day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal rest of the great leader of South Asia, who envisioned a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent during his historic Allabad address in 1930 that was later materialized by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947 in the shape of Pakistan.

The basis of Iqbal's philosophy was islam and according to him, the fundamentals of Islamic model were the people, independence and conscience. Across country people paid tributes to his great political struggle and poetic services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Various cultural, political and social organizations hosted impressive ceremonies comprising seminars in various cities of country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century and to pay homage to the Poet of the East.

Special congregations comprising a grand poetic sittings (Mahaafil e Mushaira) to mark the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal besides to pay tribute to the poet philosopher were held in various parts of country. The poets and the scholars on this occasion highlighted the importance of high intellect and pen of the poet philosopher Allama Iqbal for the betterment, uplift, self respect and sovereignty of the humanity and human values in line with the teachings of Islam and the Islamic values.

Pakistan Television, private tv channels and Radio Pakistan broadcast special programs in connection of the day and presented glowing tribute to the national poet for awakening the Muslims of subcontinent that achieved separate land in the shape of Pakistan.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot Punjab province, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who coined the idea of Pakistan and, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country.

He wrote many books and his first poetry book 'The Secrets of the Self' appeared 1915 in Persian language. A major portion of Allama Iqbal's work is in Persian as he had flawless command over the language.

Allama Iqbal's poetry has been translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- e-Mashriq, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jibril, Zarb-e-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz. Iqbal's legendary poetry translated into Spanish, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages.

Iqbal was given the title of 'Allama' due to his deep philosophical thinking and far-sightedness. Shair-e-Mashriq, Muffakir-e-Pakistan, and Hakeem-ul-Ummat are some more titles that were given to the national poet for his unforgettable work in history.

The visionary poet also admired as a prominent poet by Pakistanis, Indians, Iranians and other international scholars of literature.

Being a member of All India Muslim League, Iqbal strongly supported Jinnah and had great faith in his leadership. Iqbal was quoted in a book by Sayyid Nazir Niazi as saying "Muslim League can succeed only on account of Jinnah. Now, none but Jinnah is capable of leading the Muslims."Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal during his last days, suffered from a throat disease and passed away in Lahore on April 21, 1938 and was laid to rest in Lahore.