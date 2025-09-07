Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Armed Forces On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt paid tribute to the valiant armed forces of the country and the martyrs of the nation on Defence and Martyrs Day.

The PML-N Senator said that September 6, Defence Day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi are among the most blessed days for the nation.

Speaking to journalists at his central secretariat, Haji House Dhoke Ratta here Sunday, he said Pakistan’s armed forces wrote a golden chapter of history in 1965 by defeating India with extraordinary courage.

“The Defence of Pakistan Day is a proud moment in our national history. Our valiant soldiers sacrificed their lives for the motherland, and the entire nation remembers their unmatched bravery,” he remarked.

He added that 60 years ago, the army and people of Pakistan foiled the enemy’s designs with unity, patriotism, and sacrifice. “Today, the nation pays rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Pakistan,” Senator Butt said.

