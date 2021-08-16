Tribute paid to Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq on his 60th death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) Acting vice chancellor, Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq along with other notables Monday visited the shrine of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq to pay him homage on his 60th death anniversary, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq said that language was the identity of any individual as well as the nation and Maulvi Abdul Haq dedicated his entire life for promotion of the Urdu language.

She said that Urdu Language was our greatest asset and we had to carry forward the lamp lit by Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq. We have to successfully fulfill the mission of Baba Urdu, he added.

She said that Urdu was one of the great languages of the world and if it was given importance, it would be considered as one of the most important languages of the world.

She said that special attention was being paid to education and research work to materialize the dream of Baba-e-Urdu regarding promotion and development of Urdu.

Dr. Rubina Mushtaq said the Federal Urdu University was fruit of life-long struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq.

On this occasion, President of Anjuman-e-Tarqi-e-Urdu Wajid Jawwad, Acting Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarim, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ud-din, Treasurer Danish Ehsan, Najam-ul-Aarfeen, Dr. Kamal Haider and others laid a wreath at the shrine of Baba-e-Urdu and also recited Fatiha.