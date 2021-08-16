UrduPoint.com

Tribute Paid To Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq On His 60th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Tribute paid to Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq on his 60th death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) Acting vice chancellor, Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq along with other notables Monday visited the shrine of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq to pay him homage on his 60th death anniversary, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq said that language was the identity of any individual as well as the nation and Maulvi Abdul Haq dedicated his entire life for promotion of the Urdu language.

She said that Urdu Language was our greatest asset and we had to carry forward the lamp lit by Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq. We have to successfully fulfill the mission of Baba Urdu, he added.

She said that Urdu was one of the great languages of the world and if it was given importance, it would be considered as one of the most important languages of the world.

She said that special attention was being paid to education and research work to materialize the dream of Baba-e-Urdu regarding promotion and development of Urdu.

Dr. Rubina Mushtaq said the Federal Urdu University was fruit of life-long struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq.

On this occasion, President of Anjuman-e-Tarqi-e-Urdu Wajid Jawwad, Acting Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarim, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ud-din, Treasurer Danish Ehsan, Najam-ul-Aarfeen, Dr. Kamal Haider and others laid a wreath at the shrine of Baba-e-Urdu and also recited Fatiha.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Federal Urdu University

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

25 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

36 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

38 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

40 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

40 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.