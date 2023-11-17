Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Chaudhary Rehmat Ali on 126th Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tribute paid to Chaudhary Rehmat Ali on 126th birth anniversary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The 126 birth anniversary of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali, who had proposed the word ‘Pakistan,’ was observed with full reverence.

In this connection, a special function was held in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) which was also attended by Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President FCCI. He paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership qualities of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali who contributed to the Pakistan movement. He said that hundreds of people had laid down their lives to get an independent homeland where they could practice islam in their own way. He said that the credit goes to Chaudhary Rehmat Ali for proposing the prestigious name of Pakistan which indicates that it is the land of “pure”. "The word Pakistan is now used throughout the world and clearly depicts that it would be recognized as a Muslim country that is destined to lead the Muslim Ummah in the near future.

"

Former SVP FCCI Chaudhary Tallat Mehmood Gujjar also addressed the meeting and said that Chaudhary Rehmat Ali is one of the top and epoch-making leaders who paved the way for an independent homeland in the subcontinent. He paid glowing tribute to the vision and selection of the word “Pakistan” by Chaudhary Rehmat Ali and said that it was an irony of history that his body was still buried in an alien land. He said that different governments had promised to bring back his mortal remains and build an impressive monument in reorganization of his meritorious contributions during the Pakistan movement but this promise could not be materialized. He stressed the need to include a chapter on Chaudhary Rehmat Ali in our curriculum so that students could know about his contribution to the creation of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Lead Chamber Commerce Muslim Industry Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

51 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan