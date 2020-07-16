Tribute paid to doctors, nurses, paramedic for frontline role against Covid19

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Rabia Basri on Thursday lauded role of doctors, nurses and paramedics staff against Covid19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Rabia Basri on Thursday lauded role of doctors, nurses and paramedics staff against Covid19.

She was speaking at a signature campaign organized by a social welfare organization "Zamung Jawand." to pay tribute to health staff for playing frontline role against coronavirus.

She said that doctors were bravely and devotedly performing their duties in this critical hour in wake of coronavirus and had put their own lives at risk to protect others from the contiguous disease.

She said that Pakistan was a developing country but the health staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics were rendering exemplary services despite limited resources to treat ailing people round the clock.

She said that the government was struggling to create more awareness among people about coronavirus in order to protect maximum people from the pandemic.

She also appealed people to adopt precautionary measures and use face mask and gloves besides observing social distancing to control spread of coronavirus.